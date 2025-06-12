West Bengal News: 40 Arrested After Clashes Over Illegal Construction In Maheshtala

Representative Image

Kolkata: West Bengal police on Thursday had arrested 40 people over clashes at Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas.

Taking to X, West Bengal police said, “A clash between two groups occurred yesterday afternoon in Rabindra Nagar PS area and adjacent areas of Nadial PS over an illegal construction and consequent plantation on govt land without any permission whatsoever and replacement of an existing shop in the process, resulting in brickbatting at police and isolated vandalism in the vicinity.''

''Police resorted to necessary use of force and dispersed the crowd. A total of 40 persons have been arrested so far in 7 cases registered over the incident. None of those who have indulged in violence will be spared. The situation is now peaceful and under control. Prohibitory orders under 163 BNSS have been imposed in Rabindra Nagar PS area in the interest of peace. Representatives of all political parties or groups are advised not to visit the area till 163 BNSS is in place. We urge all to keep calm and not indulge in rumour-mongering on social media. Those trying to trigger unrest will be sternly dealt with as per law.”

Meanwhile, once again ruckus was seen in the state Assembly after Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay refused adjournment motion over Maheshtala.

Following the refusal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protested outside the House and then visited Raj Bhavan to inform the Governor CV Ananda Bose about the Maheshtala violence where a person was also seen vandalising a ‘Tulsi’ plant.

The Leader of Opposition had also taken a symbolic ‘Tulsi’ plant to the Raj Bhavan.

Notably, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay had refused to admit two adjournment motions, moved by the BJP. The saffron camp had sought discussions on the communal violence in Murshidabad in April and the clashes in the Maheshtala area in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday.