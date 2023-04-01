West Bengal: NCPCR slams state child rights commission over probe into abuse of minor girls

File

Kolkata: Amid probe into abuse of minor girls in two different incidents in West Bengal, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) clashed against each other.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday alleged that he was stopped from meeting the abused minor girl by the state child rights commission. Kanoongo who was surprised to see WBCPCR chairperson Sudeshna Roy along with district police was present at the house of the minor victim said that the state counterpart should have visited the victim at least 10 days back.

Talking to the media, Kanoongo said that only after he came to visit the victim from the national capital, the state counterpart visited the victim on the same day.

Kanoong slams state child rights commission

“10 days have passed and the state child rights commission didn’t get time to meet the victim. We wanted to speak to the family in private but we were not allowed. We are also deprived of state’s protection. I have informed both home and chief secretary but despite that proper probe cannot be made. I wanted to speak with the doctor who made the medical reports but was not allowed,” complained Kanoongo.

WBCPCR chairperson Sudeshna Roy said that she didn’t visit the victim earlier as she was going through the investigation. Roy also alleged that the NCPCR chairperson has ‘misbehaved’ with her.

English Bazar BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury who was also present at Gazole, said, “TMC is alleging that we are trying to politicize the issue. But I didn’t come here as MLA but as a complainant as NCPCR decided to meet the family based on my complaints.”

It may be noted that on Friday while probing the murder of a seven years old girl in Tiljala in Kolkata, NCPCR chairperson Kanoongo alleged that OC of Tiljala has manhandled him.

Following Kannongo’s complaint Tiljala OC Biswak Mukherjee was removed and Supratik Bandhopadhyay was made the new OC on Saturday.