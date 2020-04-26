West Bengal medical officer Dr Biplab Dasgupta passes away due to coronavirus

A statement issued by the West Bengal Doctor Forum said "We are deeply saddened by the news of Dr. Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, ADHS, Central Medical Store, WBHS passing away in the early hours of 26'" Apri1,2020. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, relatives, colleagues and other dear a. near ones. Heartfelt Condolences on behalf of the entire medical fraternity. "

"This is the first reported death of a mernber of our medical fraternity in the state, who was tested positive for COVID — 19. Unfortunately, his spouse is also tested positive for Corona. Our prayers are with her and we wish her a speedy recovery. We also pray for speedy recovery of each one of the healthcare workers and all others who are suffering and undergoing treatment," the statement added.

It is pertinent to note that in West Bengal over the last few weeks more and more healthcare workers are diagnosed with COVID -19, some of them even asymptornatic, while several others are in quarantine. "We urge upon the health and administrative authorities to proactively look into the matter as it is a matter of grave concern. With limited resources at disposal, we can not afford to have a situation where the shortage of healthcare providers pose a threat to delivery of care," the statement said.

The forum also reiterates that they need more intensive testing, specially for healthcare providers, even asymptomatic ones, adequate and appropriate PREs, strict adherence to ICMR guidelines including death certification as per ICD 10 principles as laid down by the advisory bodies.

Meanwhile, offering condolences, CM Mamata Banerjee said "We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores. We are deeply pained with his untimely demise."