West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee instructs all party MLAs to be present during Budget session

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked all the MLAs including the ministers to be present in the House everyday till the Budget session is over.

“The Budget Session is on and no one should skip it. Every MLAs should go there everyday and leave after the session is concluded just like we did in school. The ministers should avoid keeping any commitment outside. Any mistake from the MLAs can be detrimental towards the elected government,” said Mamata, adding that the session will conclude on March 28.

Slamming the BJP, the Chief Minister said that no one should ‘allow’ any chaos in the Assembly premises as was staged by the BJP on Monday.

“Despite losing their own constituencies the BJP still has courage to disrupt the Assembly sessions. Their only agenda is to create violence. TMC women MLAs were insulted by BJP but even then the TMC maintained the decorum of the Assembly,” further claimed the TMC supremo.

Without naming anyone, the TMC supremo ‘warned’ some party leaders for ‘encouraging’ the individual candidates who have won the civic polls.

“After two warnings such leaders will be showcaused and then if the leader still doesn’t understand will be suspended from the party. Politics doesn’t mean serving one's own self but serving people. Politics means humanity,” added Mamata.

The TMC supremo also claimed that if someone wishes to continue in Trinamool Congress, then that person should have certain ‘ideology’ and ‘value’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:01 PM IST