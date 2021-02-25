West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee drives e-scooter to protest against fuel price hike

Kolkata: At a time when BJP National President JP Nadda visited West Bengal to take part in their ‘Parivartan Yatra’, resorting to a unique way to protest against the fuel price hike by the BJP-led central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tried her hands at driving an electric scooter on her own while returning from the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

Though it was clear that she didn't know how to drive as she drove the scooter with the help of her security personnel, this unique way of protest surprised the people who were passing by while the CM drove back to her residence.

Earlier this day Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor, Firhad Hakim was seen driving her in this electric scooter to the state secretariat.

On reaching Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cried foul against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that the BJP government is selling the country.

“The Modi- Shah duo is trying to sell everything. Kerosene is not available in the market. If a common man needs two LPG gas then they have to spare 1600 rupees. Previously the farmers were not included in the petrol tax as they use tractors. But now even the farmers are not spared. Before Modi formed the government the price of LPG was 400 rupees,” claimed Mamata adding that the ruling Trinamool Congress will agitate across the state from February 26.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the Chief Minister of other states to protest against the price hike of the petroleum products.

Notably, with the constant rice on fuel prices, the Trinamool Congress government two days back had exempted one rupee from the tax taken by the state government.

“The way the central government is changing the name of the stadium one day they might rename the country. If they do not lower the price then they should go as the BJP government is anti-people and anti-farmers,” added the TMC supremo.

According to poll analysts, such protests are normally seen in European countries and also that it is the first of its kind in India.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that it was a politically motivated move by the TMC supremo as without having a license she is just trying to fool people by driving an e-scooter.

Stating that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had lowered 12 rupees from the state government’s tax on fuel, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it ‘E-Drama’.