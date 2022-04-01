West Bengal: Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee to campaign for Asansol and Ballygunge bypolls next week

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will campaign for Bollywood actor and Asansol TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha next week.

According to TMC sources, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to campaign for singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on April 7 in the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll.

Meanwhile, BJP Asansol candidate and BJP Asansol (South) MLA Agnimitra Paul met Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Bidhan Upadhyay on Friday complaining that BJP should get equal space to setting up hoardings as TMC or else the BJP will start sit-in demonstration in front of Asansol Municipal Corporation.

“TMC got space to set up at least 70 hoardings and BJP not even 10. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always claimed that she conducts free and fair elections but the ground situation is very grim,” said Agnimitra.

However, according to Asansol Mayor Upadhyay, he had assured all help to the BJP.

Asansol seat is prestigious for both the parties as Babul was two times BJP MP from Asansol. The seat got vacant after Babul left his post and defected to the TMC in September last year.

Agnimitra is contesting against TMC’s celebrity candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

No sooner did Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announce the name of the candidate than Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to Twitter posted a video where TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari was seen stating ‘Ek Bihari Sho Bimari’ (one Bihari is equivalent to hundred of diseases) and questioned Shatrughan Sinha about his take on the comment.

In Ballygunge Assembly bypoll, the saffron camp had fielded Keya Ghosh against former BJP MP Babul Supriyo.

On Friday, a section of the minority community falling under Ballygunge Assembly constituency had shown their ‘angst’ against Babul from being the candidate.

