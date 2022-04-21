West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay seeking permission to enter Assembly for PAC hearing

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay asking him the route to enter Legislative Assembly to attend the hearing of PAC chairman case.

According to Assembly sources, Bandhopadhyay has written back to Adhikari stating that the suspended MLAs can enter the Assembly from any gate and can enter the Speaker’s room.

“In the letter, Bandhopadhyay has stated that the suspended MLAs can enter from any gate of the Assembly but cannot enter the inner lobby of the Assembly but can enter the Speaker's room,” said the Assembly sources.

It can be noted that five BJP MLAs including LoP Suvendu Adhikari along with Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga, and Narahari Mahato were suspended from Assembly for a year for allegedly creating ‘pandemonium’ during the budget session on March 28 while demanding statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

The suspended BJP MLAs have also moved Calcutta High Court challenging the suspension and the petition is likely to be heard before the appropriate bench of the high court soon.

Meanwhile, the presence of LoP is necessary during the hearing of PAC chairman post case. Adhikari had moved the High Court and demanded disqualification of Mukul Roy from the PAC chairman post after Roy defected back to TMC in June last year even after becoming of MLA of Krishnanagar (North) from BJP ticket.

Though earlier the Assembly Speaker had claimed that Roy is still in BJP and can continue with the PAC post, but after Adhikari moved High Court, the court dismissed the verdict of the Speaker and asked to close this case within a month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:25 PM IST