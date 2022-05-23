West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari skips meeting called by CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday refused to attend a meeting called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over appointment of the chairman of Lokayukta and WBHRC.

LoP claimed that he will not attend the meeting due to 'noncooperation' by the state government.

“I won't be attending the Meeting at Nabanna today regarding the appointments of the Chairman & another member of the WBHRC, Lokayukta and State Information Commissioner due to the non cooperation of WB Govt and non compliance of the directives issued to them by Hon'ble Governor,” tweeted Adhikari.

Adhikari also wrote to additional Chief Secretary BP Gopalika, “Non sharing documentation & failure to rectify notice for Lok Ayukta, Information Commissioners,SHRC Chairman appointments, wrongly premising it on “request/advice” of Hon’ble Governor, compromising his dignity by grave impropriety, make it impossible to be part of sham exercise.”

Meanwhile, according to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested Ashim Kumar Roy’s name as the new chairman of Lokayukta.

Slamming Adhikari for not being present at the meeting, TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the Leader of Opposition should read the Constitution.

“Such meetings are held between the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker and Leader of Opposition. Adhikari doesn't know the Constitution and doesn’t abide by it. This proves he is not fit to be the Opposition leader,” said Majumdar.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:59 PM IST