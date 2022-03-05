West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari skips BJP's 'Chintan Baithak', sparks speculation

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday skipped West Bengal BJP’s ‘Chintan Baithak’ at the National Library.

This meeting was called to analyze the poll debacle of the saffron camp in the recently concluded civic polls across the state.

According to ruling Trinamool Congress, the LoP is gradually losing importance in the saffron camp.

Addressing the party workers and other leaders, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress and the CPI (M) have an alliance in the state for which the CPI (M) had won the second position in the civic polls.

“There is a soft alliance between the TMC and the CPI (M) for which the Left Front managed to secure the second position in the civic polls. TMC notun daak CPM beche thak (the new call of TMC is to help CPI(M) survive),” alleged Majumdar.

Urging everyone to work as a ‘team’, the BJP state president said that nothing should be more important than ‘team’ and ‘team work’.

“If all the cadres work together and if they are united without any clash then the party will come to power in the state in the 2026 Assembly polls. Everyone should unite and work towards this goal,” further mentioned Majumdar.

According to party sources, several talks about the organization were held in the meeting.

“People complained that except Cooch Behar, BJP’s organization is gradually becoming weak. The state president had asked to make several samitis so that the party gets stronger. He even said that the samitis should be made by March 31,” claimed the sources.

Quoting party MP Locket Chatterjee, the party sources said that Locket in the meeting said that everyone should ‘introspect’.

“Several people are taken in the party not by the work done by them but by quota. Replacing old party leaders had proved to be detrimental for the party. Everyone should introspect the work done by them so that the party strengthens. The experience of the old leaders should be put into use,” the source said, quoting Locket.

Meanwhile, terming BJP as ‘Gangs of Failure’, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the ‘infighting’ between the old and the new BJP leaders had led to the debacle for the BJP.

“Sukanta Majumdar is a greenhorn. He should learn politics first. The BJP doesn’t have any stand and they can’t even win their own wards. Wards where LoP Suvendu and state chief Sukanta stays are also won by the TMC. People of West Bengal understood the real face of the BJP,” slammed Ghosh.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty also slammed the BJP state president for stating that ‘alliance’ exists between TMC and CPI (M).

“People of the state will soon oust the TMC over their atrocities. They will not vote for the BJP but the Left Front based on the developmental works done by the Left Front. BJP doesn’t have any issue for which they are playing the blame game,” said Chakraborty.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:24 PM IST