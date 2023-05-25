West Bengal: LoP files PIL against TMC leader for alleged highway obstruction during rallies | Photo via Twitter

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Calcutta High Court against Abhishek Banerjee, the national secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that Banerjee obstructed National Highways during his political rallies without prior permission.

Adhikari's counsel mentioned in the PIL that Banerjee conducted political rallies on National Highways at Farakka in Murshidabad district and Itahar in North Dinajpur without obtaining the necessary permissions during TMC's ongoing public outreach program.

Matter to be heard on June 7

The matter is scheduled to be heard on June 7 by the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam at the Calcutta High Court.

It is important to note that blocking national highways without prior permission is an offense under the National Highways Act.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently conducting his party's public connect program in Purulia, urged people on Thursday that the next time they stand in line should be on the day of the election to "change" the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister, through remote control, is blocking the funds of West Bengal, resulting in the suffering of several job card holders. If the PM can press the button of remote control, people should press the button of EVM machines to change the current Prime Minister. After the public connection program is over, I will take people to Delhi and protest against the central government," said Banerjee.