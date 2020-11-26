West Bengal: Left trade union blocks railway tracks; holds demonstration in Kolkata to mark Bharat bandh

The West Bengal government had recently stated that there will be no bandh across the state on Thursday, adding that all government offices would be functioning as per usual and that attendance was mandatory. The 24-hour nationwide strike has been called by central trade unions to protest the policies of the Narendra Modi government. And despite the government's insistence that normal life remain undisturbed - many took to the streets on Thursday morning.



According to reports, an order from the state government had insisted that the normal life and vocation of the people should not be and that anyone mulling a protest should ensure that there is "no interruption in normal flow of road traffic or stoppage in movement of trains". The NET exam is also slated to take place today.

It however looks as though normal life in the state has already been disrupted, as the members of the Left trade union on Thursday morning blocked the railway track at Belgharia station in North 24 Parganas district and held demonstrations in Kolkata. Earlier reports had said that a CPM rally is slated to take place in the morning, and that CPM cadres intend to set up pickets in Jadavpur, Garia, Behala and some other areas of Kolkata.