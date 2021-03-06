West Bengal: Left Front, Congress protest against petroleum price hike; Mamata to hold 'padayatra' at Siliguri

Kolkata: The Left Front and Congress along with ISF held a protest rally against the BJP-led Central Government over the price hike of petroleum products.

Talking to Free Press Journal, CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that after coming to power in 2014, the price of LPG has become more than double what it was before the BJP came to power.

“Wasting common people’s money the Prime Minister is every now and then holding rallies in West Bengal. He said of ‘Achhe Din’ but the question is when the good days are scheduled if is the prices of essential commodities carries on to rise,” questioned the senior politburo member.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a 'padyatra' at Siliguri on Sunday protesting against the LPG price hike.

Talking to the media, the TMC supremo claimed that the TMC will protest with LPG cylinders from 2 pm at Siliguri’s Darjeeling.

According to TMC sources, at least 50000 women are expected to join the demonstration.

It is pertinent to mention that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drove an electric scooter last month while returning from the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’ to protest against the constant price hike of petroleum products.

“The Modi-Shah duo is trying to sell everything. Kerosene is not available in the market. If a common man needs two LPG gas then they have to spare 1600 rupees. Previously the farmers were not included in the petrol tax as they use tractors. But now even the farmers are not spared. Before Modi formed the government the price of LPG was 400 rupees,” claimed the TMC supremo.