West Bengal: Left Front activists clash with police officials, say cops have become 'TMC's cadres'

Kolkata: The central part of Kolkata turned into a battlefield as the Left Front cadres tried to break barricades set up by the Kolkata Police at a time when the as the Leftfront cadres tried to enter Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for seeking permission to hold rallies ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, senior Left Front leader and Politburo member Kamalika Ghosh Bose said that despite having the relevant permission, the ruling Trinamool Congress is not allowing the CPI(M) and its allies to hold rallies in the state.

"The TMC is running total anarchy in the state. Even before the last parliamentary elections, the opposition was not allowed to hold rallies. The TMC cannot restrict us like this. The police force, from the beginning, is the pet of the ruling Trinamool Congress and doesn't cooperate with the opposition parties at all," slammed the Left Front leader.

According to police officials, the Left Front didn't have any permission to hold the protest rally and also that just to resist the cadres the police had placed barricades outside the KMC complex.

Notably, The Left Front and the Congress had once again made an alliance to beat the TMC in the upcoming polls. So far the two parties had done a seat sharing equation of 193 out of 294 Assembly seats and both the parties are jointly holding a rally at Brigade Parade Ground on February 28.

Incidentally, to strengthen the alliance, more senior Congress leaders and leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Abdul Kannan had in the past written a letter to National Congress president Sonia Gandhi to allow Furfura Serif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front parties to join Left-Congress alliance for getting the minority votes.