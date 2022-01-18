West Bengal: Lawyers protests against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee outside Calcutta HC; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: A section of lawyers protested in front of Calcutta High Court against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee after he spoke against TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Holding placards against Kalyan Banerjee, the lawyers slammed the MP for alleged ‘nepotism’.

“Kalyan Banerjee is a snob. State government since 2011 is trying to uplift the status of the lawyers of the Bar Association. Though Kalyan Banerjee had started TMC legal cell but due to his nepotism he had only minted money. For him, charity begins and ends at home. The TMC government should take strict action against Kalyan and uplift the status of lawyers in the state,” said a lawyer on anonymity.

However, Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is ‘monitoring’ everything that is being done.

“All my actions are being monitored by Mamata Banerjee. Everything has been sorted,” mentioned Banerjee.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the "problem with Kalyan Banerjee is over and also that his chapter is closed’".

BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya taking to Twitter said, “The tussle between Mamata Banerjee and her nephew has reached the Calcutta High Court. The lawyers lobby aligned to Abhishek Banerjee now level charges of syndicate, nepotism and corruption against Kalyan Banerjee, who has taken on Abhishek, presumably at the behest of Mamata.”

It can be recalled that last week Kalyan Banerjee claimed that he will only listen to what TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee says and not Abhishek Banerjee.

“Everything is approved by the TMC supremo and whatever Mamata Banerjee approves I will abide by it. Anybody can be a post holder in the party but I will only listen to my supremo,” Banerjee was heard saying.

Banerjee also maligned Kunal Ghosh and claimed that Kunal’s ‘existence’ in the party is not known to him.

No sooner did the TMC MP slam the TMC National secretary than the BJP started claiming that there is a ‘rift’ between the TMC supremo and National Secretary and claimed that Mamata is trying to ‘clip the wings’ of her ‘ambitious’ nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:28 PM IST