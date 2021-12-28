West Bengal: KMC mayor Firhad Hakim says his dream is to make Kolkata ‘best city across the globe’

Kolkata: TMC leader Firhad Hakim took oath as Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the second time and claimed that he is the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ (Main Worker) of people of Kolkata.

After taking the oath, administered by pro-tem chairman Ram Pyare Ram at a function at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, Hakim claimed that his dream is to make Kolkata the ‘best city across the globe’.

“Mamata Banerjee has worked hard to form the KMC board and my dream is to make Kolkata the best city across the globe. The councilors should always be available for the people and develop their wards,” said Hakim.

Hakim who is incidentally also the state Transport Minister claimed that his duty as Mayor is more important to him as he can serve people ‘directly’.

“We have been councilors since a young age and KMC is more close to my heart as I get to serve people directly. By becoming Mayor for the second time my responsibility increased as the people's expectation will be more from me and my team,” claimed the KMC Mayor.

The second time Mayor of KMC also claimed that his life will be ‘successful’ if he can work like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bidhan Chandra Roy and Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das and rest of the former KMC Mayors.

After the oath-taking ceremony, addressing a press conference, Hakim claimed that his main aim is to keep to the 10 points of development mentioned in the KMC election manifesto.

“New innovative methods of drainage systems with the help of PWD will be ensured in Kolkata. No cable wires will be allowed to be set in open and an application to provide services to people will also be made,” added Hakim.

Claiming that a service like ‘Talk to Mayor’ will be available for common people on every Saturday, Hakim said a new service like ‘Show you Mayor’ will also be set up where people through WhatsApp can send their problems to the Mayor directly which will be addressed directly by Hakim and his team.

“For building sanctions, water problems and drainage problems now people can address to me directly. In keeping with the interest of hawkers we will try and beautify the state more. We will also listen to the plans of the Opposition parties and execute them as well,” added KMC Mayor.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh who is also given the charge of Health Sector said, “Additional health centres will be set up in all 144 wards out of which works in 59 wards have already started. Centre of Excellence Health centers where radiology, cardiology, ultrasonography facilities will be available. We will live up to the visionary of the party chairman Mamata didi.”

Debashish Kumar said with the idea given by the party supremo he will work upon the ‘beautification’ of the city and would set up more parks to maintain the ‘ecosystem’.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:13 PM IST