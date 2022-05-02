West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s court boycott withdrawn after 21 days

Kolkata: 21 days after the agitation, the bar association on Monday withdrew its resolution of boycotting the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

TMC affiliated lawyers called for boycotting the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay after he ordered a CBI probe in the alleged SSC scam for which former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was asked to meet the CBI officials on which the division bench had stayed for four weeks.

Justice Gangopadhyay had also written to the Chief Justice of India seeking intervention over the situation of the alleged scams in the state.

While TMC members had protested against Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in Calcutta High Court premises and blocked people from entering the room of Justice Gangopadhyay, the opposition affiliated lawyers agitated demanding withdrawal of the boycott.

On April 18, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay called for a general body meeting to solve the chaos going in Calcutta High Court.

“I have nothing against anyone personally. A general body meeting should be called so that the chaos in the court gets solved as soon as people are not getting justice as the cases are pending,” Justice Gangopadhyay was heard saying.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also slammed the move of boycotting the bench of this Justice.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:44 PM IST