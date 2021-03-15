West Bengal: IPS officer Gyanwant Singh appointed as Director Security

Kolkata: A day after Vivek Sahay, key security personnel of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was removed over the Nandigram incident, West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government appointed IPS officer Gyanwant Singh as the key security personnel of the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, on Sunday after a primary investigation, the Election Commission of India said that the untoward incident at Nandigram on March 10 was not done purposely by anyone and called it to be an accident.

Incidentally, Gyanwant Singh was ADG Law and Order of West Bengal before he was removed after the announcement of the poll dates.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a meeting with Director-General of Police P Nirajnayan and decided to appoint Singh as Director Security in the place of Vivek Sahay.

Citing failure, ECI on Sunday suspended Vivek Sahay and said he has failed in discharging his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee.