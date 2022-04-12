West Bengal: IPS officer Damayanti Sen ordered to oversee probe into 4 recent rape cases

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a probe into four recent rape cases in Bengal under the supervision of IPS officer Damayanti Sen.

According to High Court sources, under the supervision of Damayanti (1996 batch IPS officer) probes on four rapes including Deganga in North 24 Parganas, Malda, Bansdroni and Matia will be conducted.

It can be recalled that Damayanti had probed the Park Street rape case incident in 2012 which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said to be a ‘fabricated’ incident.

Damayanti was then the joint commissioner of Kolkata police but was shunted to Bengal police after she said out in the media that ‘there is an incident that took place in Park Street’ even if Mamata called it to be a fabricated one.

However, the opposition claimed that the Chief Minister is trying to ‘uplift’ her image now.

BJP National vice president Dilip Ghosh said that they have full ‘faith’ in the court and even on Damayanti.

“Damayanti during the Park Street incident had shown her guts even if the Chief Minister even then was a hindrance in getting women justice. Despite being a woman Chief Minister the women of the state are more vulnerable. She doesn’t care for anyone and on the contrary makes shameful comments,” mentioned Ghosh.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:56 PM IST