West Bengal: Humayun Kabir, ex-Police Commissioner of Chandannagar, joins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: A week after resigning from the Commissioner of Police, Chandannagar post, the former cop Humayun Kabir on Tuesday joined the ruling Trinamool Congress.

At a public rally of chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kulna of Burdwan district, Kabir joined the TMC. Soon after his joining he claimed that he had witnessed the hard work that the West Bengal Chief Minister has done for the benefit of the state.

“BJP is an outside party which is trying to enter West Bengal to break the culture and sovereignty of the state. Mamata Banerjee’s government is pro-human and it will be easier for all of us to work together for the people. TMC will come back to power,” mentioned Kabir.

Notably, the opposition parties had time-and-again cried foul stating that Kabir is a TMC worker in a cop’s disguise.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP West Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu mentioned that though Kabir had joined the TMC formally on February 9, he had always worked in favour of TMC.

According to the ruling Trinamool Congress sources, Humayun will also contest the upcoming assembly elections as a Trinamool candidate.

It is pertinent to mention that citing personal reasons Kabir resigned on January 29 from the post of Commissioner of Police, Chandannagar. Kabir was promoted to inspector-general of police (IGP) in December 2020.

Incidentally, Kabir, a noted police officer, had instructed the arrest of three BJP leaders for chanting the ‘Goli Maro..’ (Shoot the traitors) slogan from newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally. Hours after the arrest order Suresh Shaw, a local BJP leader along with two other leaders were arrested at the wee hours of January 21.