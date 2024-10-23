West Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar

7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar | Representational Image

Kolkata: Amid RG Kar rape and murder unrest, another rape and murder incident took place in Alipurduar where a seven-year-old minor’s body was recovered. The said minor was missing for the last eight days. Police have arrested three people from the Nepal border.

“Following the footage of CCTV camera we have identified one person and arrested him from Nepal border and during the probe the accused have accepted his crime and also mentioned two more people who were involved in the crime. We have arrested all of them,” said the police.

After being produced at the session court, the three accused got police custody. According to a relative of the victim, they knew the prime accused and two others are not known by the family.

“The prime accused lured the victim and said that he would give her Chinese food and took her away from the house,” said the relative. According to eyewitnesses, the body of the victim was burnt and was found 500 metres away from her residence.

After a junior medic at RG Kar, a nine year old minor was raped and murdered at Jaynagar and last week a class 12 student was also raped and murdered at Krishnanagar at Nadia district.