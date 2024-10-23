 West Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar

West Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar

Amid RG Kar rape and murder unrest, another rape and murder incident took place in Alipurduar where a seven-year-old minor’s body was recovered. The said minor was missing for the last eight days. Police have arrested three people from the Nepal border.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar | Representational Image

Kolkata: Amid RG Kar rape and murder unrest, another rape and murder incident took place in Alipurduar where a seven-year-old minor’s body was recovered. The said minor was missing for the last eight days. Police have arrested three people from the Nepal border.

“Following the footage of CCTV camera we have identified one person and arrested him from Nepal border and during the probe the accused have accepted his crime and also mentioned two more people who were involved in the crime. We have arrested all of them,” said the police.

After being produced at the session court, the three accused got police custody. According to a relative of the victim, they knew the prime accused and two others are not known by the family.

“The prime accused lured the victim and said that he would give her Chinese food and took her away from the house,” said the relative. According to eyewitnesses, the body of the victim was burnt and was found 500 metres away from her residence.

FPJ Shorts
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East
Read Also
West Bengal: Hunger Strike By Junior Doctors Enters 11th Day As SC Prepares To Hear RG Kar Case...
article-image

After a junior medic at RG Kar, a nine year old minor was raped and murdered at Jaynagar and last week a class 12 student was also raped and murdered at Krishnanagar at Nadia district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With...

Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In...

Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

NPF Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing In Naga Areas, Demands Immediate Elections For Hill Area...

NPF Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing In Naga Areas, Demands Immediate Elections For Hill Area...