West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar urges Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to hold meeting with him over Assembly ruckus

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday summoned Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay and asked to meet him within three days over the ‘ruckus and chaos’ in the Assembly.

“Urged Speaker WBLA for a meeting in next three days in view of “unseemly ruckus and chaotic spectacle unfolded in the hallowed precincts of the august WB Assembly on March 07 during Governor Address under article 176 when decorum and propriety nosedived to lowest nadir,” wrote Dhankhar on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a party programme at Nazrul Manch said that even after losing all the polls, the BJP is acting as a ‘shameless’ party.

“BJP always indulges in violence. They are shameless people and through conspiracy they tried to ignite violence killing the democracy in the Assembly. BJP claimed that there was violence during civic polls but if the places where sporadic violence was seen everything will be cleared. Violence took place in Contai, Barrackpore and Berhampore,” said Mamata.

It can be recalled that BJP MLAs on Monday didn’t allow the Governor to start the Assembly with his speech as it didn’t have a mention of ‘violence’ during civic polls.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Governor was allegedly ‘assaulted’ by the women TMC MLAs including Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sashi Panja.

Meanwhile, five women MLAs on Tuesday served notice to Adhikari for allegedly maligning them in the Assembly.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:53 PM IST