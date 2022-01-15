West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar slams TMC govt, says VCs of 25 state varsities appointed 'illegally'

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday once again slammed the state government and alleged that vice-chancellors of 25 state universities were appointed without his permission.

Dhankhar’s allegation comes a day after Tapan Mandal, whom Dhankhar had appointed as VC at Diamond Harbour University over Soma Bandhopadhyay whom the state government had appointed, declined to accept the post due to "personal reasons".

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar wrote, “Education Environ -- 'Law of ruler, not rule of law'. VCs of 24 (now 25) Universities appointed illegally without Chancellor approval.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Trinamool Congress government had claimed that the state education department will carry on selecting the VCs if the Governor failed to give his nod to the names submitted by the search committee.

Sharing a copy of his letter written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor in a second tweet claimed, “Calcutta Univ VC Sonali Chakravarty gets second full four year term without any selection. No CM response to Aug 17 communication." "Aug 28 Notification @MamataOfficial appointing Sonali Chakravarti CU VC for second four year term (a classic case of patronage) was directed by Chancellor on Sept 16 to be withdrawn. No response @basu_bratya (Education Minister Bratya Basu) 'Law unto Oneself' stance. Instance of 'Law of ruler, not rule of law'.”

Hitting back at the Governor, TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that Dhankhar always delays the proceedings in the state education department.

“The Governor being the figurehead should cooperate with the state government. He always delays the functioning of the education department and when as per law the state government takes decisions he slams the government,” mentioned Roy.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu taking to Twitter urged the Governor to ‘cooperate’ with the state government instead of slamming.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 09:06 PM IST