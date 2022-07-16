West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, says BJP chief JP Nadda

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governer Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's candidate for the post of the Vice President of India, BJP chief JP Nadda announced on Saturday evening.

Making the announcement, Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan-putra" (son of farmer) who, he said, established himself as a "people's governor".

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and others met at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi to pick the party's candidate for the vice presidential poll.

In 2017, the party had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice presidential candidate, after surprising everyone by picking the then Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, for the presidential contest.

Both Kovind and Naidu had won the polls comfortably to occupy the two highest constitutional posts of the country.

The BJP is again in a strong position to ensure the win of its Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates .

The electoral college for picking the next vice president comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

The term of Naidu, the present incumbent, ends on August 10.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

A lawyer by profession, Jagdeep Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan that same year and became a Union Minister in 1990.

Dhankar, who practised in Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court, was designated a senior advocate in 1990, the same year he became a Union minister.

He was also a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998 representing Kishangarh constituency.

The lawyer-turned politician was appointed the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has since had a tumultuous relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

Dhankar who has in the past claimed to be a 'reluctant politician' graduated with honours in physics from Maharaja's College in Jaipur and an LLB degree from Jaipur University in 1978-79.

Before that he had schooled at Sainik School, Chittorgarh on a full merit scholarship after his primary education from the government school at village Kithana in Jhunjhunu, where he was born in 1951.

He is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have a daughter.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)