West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankar summons Chief Secretary over Aliah University VC harassment

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Monday to seek a report about the harassment of the Vice Chancellor of Aliah University.

Dhankhar claimed that politicization in educational institutions had led to such an incident.

“Social Media input @WBPolice reveals Giasuddin Mondal arrest. There will be focus on the situation once there is an update from the Chief Secretary as such shameful incidents call for exemplary consequences and no cover up,” said Dhankhar on Twitter.

It can be noted that alleged TMC CP leader Giasuddin Mondal who had been arrested had verbally abused and harassed the VC of the varsity.

On Saturday evening a video showing VC of Aliah University Prof. Mahammad Ali, while sitting quietly in the office was threatened and abused by Mondal and after several hours on Sunday afternoon Mondal was arrested.

Mondal was heard saying that he is not afraid of police and raised objections to the selection of students for a doctoral course.

Mondal, who was arrested by Techno City police in the New Town area, had spent 10 days in judicial custody three years ago following a police complaint.

After the arrest of the student leader, VC of Aliah University said Mondal and a handful of youths are known troublemakers in the varsity.

“He was expelled by the earlier VC of the university and was also arrested on criminal charges. I was nervous and fell sick when they abused me,” said VC.

Though TMC claimed Mondal was not associated with TMC, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed the Governor for summoning the Chief Secretary.

“Educational institutions are at its worst in BJP ruled states but the Governor doesn’t pay any heed to them and is always trying to malign Bengal,” said Ghosh.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:54 PM IST