West Bengal govt will reopen schools after 85% students are vaccinated: AG

Kolkata: At a time when all the opposition parties, doctors and parents are demanding reopening of schools due to the low positivity rate, Advocate General on Friday filed an affidavit in Calcutta High Court stating that after 85 per cent students are vaccinated then the state government will open the schools.

“The state government is chalking out policies and statistics and is talking to people before opening the schools. The state government also wants to be doubly sure that at least 85 per cent of the students are vaccinated,” said the High Court sources quoting Advocate General.

Slamming the state government, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the state government has ‘double standards’.

“The state government should have clear data of the vaccinated people. The government can open bars and restaurants, cinema halls and malls but cannot open schools. State government is not bothered about the future of the students,” said Adhikari.

It is pertinent to mention that student wings of all the opposition parties for the last one week have been agitating in front of the Calcutta University demanding opening of educational institutes.

Several parents and doctors are also of this mind of opening the schools as according to them offline classes are not proving to be beneficial.

Dr. Subhrojyoti Bhowmick claimed that the students of the state are also developing mental problems due to being locked up inside the house.

“There are instances of students' mental health going haywire. We have also instances of suicides of several students. Apart from education, if the institutions are opened then meeting with friends will add to the mental health of a student,” claimed Bhowmick.

It can be recalled that earlier this week state education minister Bratya Basu had said that the state government will start ‘Paraye Sikhalaya’ (school at every locality to bring back the dropout students back in the education field).

According to a teacher, Priyanka Mukherjee who had filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court on January 27 regarding the increase in number of dropout students, said that schools at every locality are not the solution and alternative to school.

