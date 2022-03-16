West Bengal govt relaxes night curfew on March 17 and 18 for Holi festivities

Kolkata: In view of the upcoming Holi festival, the West Bengal government has relaxed night curfew from 12 am to 5 am on March 17 and 18.

According to a circular floated by the state government the night curfew on March 17 has been relaxed to celebrate ‘Holika Dhaan’.

Incidentally, Shab-e-Barat, Juma (Friday) and Holi this year fall on the same day on March 18.

“On the occasion of HOLI FESTIVAL, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am as as already relaxed for the night of 17 March, 2022 vide order No-753/XXV-ISS/2M-22/2020 dated 10/03/2022 shall also be relaxed for the night of 18 March, 2022", read the notice.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:55 PM IST