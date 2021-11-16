West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s move to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in state

The West Bengal government on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre’s move to extend Border Security Force (BSF)’s jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state.

The moves comes nearly a month after the Centre decided to extend the BSF area of jurisdiction in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam.

The Central government has amended the BSF Act to empower the border guarding force to carry out search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in West Bengal and Punjab and Assam.

Earlier in the day, in a letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked her to take a cue from the Punjab government and pass a resolution against the extension of BSF jurisdiction in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre's decision and accused it of trying to interfere with the federal structure of the country.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes a resolution against the Centre’s move to extend BSF’s jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier said that the move to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF is a direct attack on the federal structure of the country,

Earlier this month, the Punjab Assembly also adopted a resolution against the Centre's decision, calling it an "insult" to the state police and sought its withdrawal.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had slammed the Centre saying law and order is a state subject and the police force is capable of dealing with any situation.

"We are completely against it. Law and order is a state subject. The state police who can end terrorism from the state are capable of preventing any incident," Mr Channi said after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 04:09 PM IST