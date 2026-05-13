West Bengal Govt Orders Immediate Closure Of All Unauthorised Toll & Drop Gates, Directs Verification Of Legal Collection Points | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued an order directing the immediate closure of all unapproved toll gates and drop gates throughout the state that were active during the previous Trinamool Congress regime in the state.

“All toll gates, drop gates, barricaded structures and operational collection points, from which vehicular traffic is operating across the district of West Bengal, which have not been duly approved/authorised by the competent authority of the Government of West Bengal, shall be closed with immediate effect,” read the order issued by the new Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

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In the order, the District Magistrates have been directed to identify such unauthorised collection points within their jurisdictions, ensure their immediate removal and take necessary steps to prevent their re-establishment without proper authorisation.

“Any collection of fees, charges, or levies at such unauthorised points shall cease forthwith,” read the order from the Chief Secretary.

The District Magistrates have also been advised to immediately ascertain the list of all authorised toll collection points with genuine authority to collect tolls.

“A list of the authorised collection points, both legal and illegal, shall be compiled and submitted to the Under Secretary by 12 noon on 15/05/26 positively. This order will come into force with immediate effect and should be complied with in letter and spirit without fail, else fix the responsibility,” read the order copy.

During the previous Trinamool Congress regime, such unauthorised toll gates mushroomed mainly on state highways and were being run by the ruling party leaders.

There had been complaints by truck operators, bus operators and even passengers travelling in their personal vehicles being stopped at these toll gates and forced to pay fees in an unauthorised manner without any receipt.

However, the complaints went in deaf years with the administration not taking any initiative to stop this menace. After taking charge as the new Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari promised an unbiased administration and took all initiatives to weed out such extortion activities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)