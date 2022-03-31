West Bengal govt lifts all COVID-related curbs; usage of masks and hygiene maintenance to continue

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced withdrawal of exisiting Covid restrictions in the state. In an official order issued, the state government however said that advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of mask at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders.

In the order, the government said, "Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of mask at all times, hand hygiene and sanitization of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders."

It also said, "employers/ management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of work places and COVID appropriate norms."

District administration, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of health and hygiene protocols and advisory on COVID appropriate behaviour.

The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Wednesday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, which took the tally to 20,17,315, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,197 as no fresh fatality was reported.

At least 66 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 19,95,482, the bulletin said. Bengal currently has 636 active cases, down from 665 the previous day.

As many as 24,743,637 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 14,754 since Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:54 PM IST