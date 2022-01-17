West Bengal govt eases COVID-19 restrictions: Gyms allowed with 50% capacity till 9 pm; check out full list of guidelines

The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday eased a few COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Now, gyms can operate with 50% capacity till 9 pm provided staff and users are fully vaccinated or are RT-PCR negative.

Besides, Jatra shall be allowed "in a very restricted manner" upto 9 pm only with 50% capacity in an outdoor venue and incase of an indoor venue with a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the capacity whichever is lower.

Moreover, shooting for films and TV programmes have also been allowed in the state with adherence of physical distancing and COVID appropriate protocols.

"Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygeine protocol must be followed at all time," read the government order.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:17 PM IST