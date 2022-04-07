West Bengal govt challenges Calcutta HC order of CBI probe in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder, moves division bench

Kolkata: West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court’s decision of CBI probe in the Jhalda incident has moved the division bench of the court on Thursday.

The Calcutta High Court in keeping with the demand of dead Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's wife had ordered a CBI probe in the case.

“The state government is not challenging CBI probe in other cases but they are opposing the murder of my husband. This proves that the only fault that my husband did was by joining Congress,” said Kandu’s wife Purnima Kandu.

The CBI officials on Thursday afternoon visited the spot where Kandu was killed and also spoke with the deceased councillor’s family members.

It can be recalled that nephew of Kandu sharing an audio clip claimed that the police is involved in the murder as the police was ‘forcing’ Kandu to defect to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday demanded central security for Purnima Kandu fearing further untoward incident.

On the other hand, Nepal Baishav, brother of a close aide of Kandu, complained to Jhalda police station about the death of his younger brother Niranjan Baishav.

It is pertinent to mention that Niranjan Baishnav, an eyewitness of dead Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, was found dead on Wednesday.

A note was found which said that he committed suicide after being contiuously ‘drilled’ by the police and also due to the ‘horrific’ sight when Kandu was killed.

Political slugfest started between all the political parties after the incident happened.

Demanding CBI inquiry even over Baishav’s death, Kandu’s wife said there is a larger ‘conspiracy’ as suddenly how can someone commit suicide.

Congress district president Nepal Mahato also cried foul and smelt ‘conspiracy’ in the incident.

“My brother’s mobile is still missing. He was in serious distress. The police might have forced him to write something on blank paper. The police is instrumental behind my brother’s suicide,” claimed Nepal Baishav.

