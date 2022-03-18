West Bengal From politicians to sex workers, everyone celebrates Dol Jatra with pomp and gaiety

Kolkata: The known faces of the politicians on Friday were seen differently as most of them were seen engrossed in playing Holi with their party members and common people.

From politicians to sex workers, everyone celebrated Dol Jatra in the state after two years due to the pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking to Twitter said, “Heartiest Dol Jatra greetings to all. May the majestic festival of diverse colours bring happiness, peace, joy and prosperity in all of us. May the spirit of diversity, amity and equality inspire us.”

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that on Holi he will not ‘discriminate’ between colors and even if someone applies ‘gerua’ colour on him he will accept it.

“Festivals cannot be discriminated between religions and political parties. Everyone should unite and stay together,” said Hakim.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh also took to Twitter saying, “Festival of Color- individual colors are mixing together in the wind."#Dolyatra " and "#Holi" was celebrated with joy and happiness at Kharagpur. Keeping aside the fearsome experience of Covid 19 pandemic in the past two years, everyone welcomed the festival wholeheartedly.”

Followed by a gap of two years during which the COVID-19 pandemic marred festive celebrations, celebrations were seen by the saints in Belur Math but no visitors were allowed inside the premises due to the pandemic.

Huge celebrations were also seen in Nadia, Shantiniketan and almost every part of the state were seen merged in several colors.

Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee, the largest organization of sex workers in the state also celebrated Holi at Sonagachi in Kolkata.

A sex worker on anonymity said that the sex workers cannot go anywhere to play Holi so every year they celebrate holi in their locality.

“We sex workers are not allowed to visit any other place and celebrate holi with others so every year we play holi at Sonargachi only. Last two years due to pandemic we could not play with abir but this year we again played,” said the sex worker who is also the member of Durbar Mahila Samanaya Committee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:54 PM IST