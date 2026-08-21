West Bengal Floods: ₹30,000 Aid Announced For 3,200 Damaged Houses

West Bengal CM | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited flooded areas in West Midnapore and announced Rs. 30000 compensations to the affected people for each of the 3,200 houses damaged in the floods.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that several ministers had been sent to the district over the past two days.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also announced Rs 9 lakh to the families of each of the two people who died due to the flood like situation.

“The state government would extend immediate financial assistance to affected families. Camps under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana would begin in Sabang and the affected farmers can register their losses for their crops. New houses will also get built here under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There will be no shortcomings in serving relief and assistance. Almost 4000-5000 people have been shifted to relief centres,” said Adhikari.

As 10 people who got bitten by snakes due to the flood were treated and they returned home, West Bengal Chief Minister also praised district health authorities for their quick response to snakebite cases during the floods.

Adhikari had also instructed the minister of state in charge of the affected areas to stay in the flooded areas till all the people of the areas return back safely to their houses.