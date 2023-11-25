West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Kulti Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Massive Blaze Erupts At Kulti Railway Station | Twitter | ANI

Asansol, November 25: A fire broke out at Kulti Railway Station in Paschim Bardhaman, Asansol district, West Bengal, on Saturday. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade reached the spot, and began fire extinguishing operations. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited.