West Bengal: FIR filed after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar claims of bomb attack on his car while returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'

An FIR has been filed after West Bengal BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Nadia district.

According to news agency ANI, the FIR has been filed at Haringhata Police Station.

Yesterday, Sarkar said that he was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. He claimed, "a bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly."

Sarkar claimed that he escaped the untoward incident as the car was in speed and the bomb landed behind his car.

The BJP MP claimed that Law and Order situation has deteriorated in Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government and President rules should be imposed in the State to save the Democracy.

#UPDATE | An FIR has been filed at Haringhata Police Station, in West Bengal, over an alleged bomb attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in Kalyani yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

"No one is secure in Bengal as Law and Order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government," he said.

"Article 356 (President's rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation (deteriorating law and order) in the state. Otherwise, it won't stop," he added.

BJP's Keya Ghosh took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress saying it is scared of losing and demanded the deployment of Central forces for the bypolls. sShe said, "The attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar shows that TMC candidates are scared that they will lag behind in polls."

The film 'The Kashmir Files' has mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

