West Bengal 'Fake Doctor' Held At Delhi Airport Over Child's Death After Surgery, Sent To 6-Day Police Custody | File Pic

Bardhaman (WB), Oct 7: A court in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Wednesday remanded to police custody a man accused of conducting a fatal surgery on a child, posing as a doctor.

The man was arrested at IGI Airport in New Delhi based on a 'Lookout' issued by the Purba Bardhaman Police, while he was trying to flee to another country.

The alleged fake doctor, Sheikh Saidul, was brought here on a transit remand from a designated court in the national capital.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's court here remanded him to police custody for six days on a prayer by the prosecution.

Prosecution seeks murder charge

The prosecution has sought the court's permission to add Section 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS against Saidul, against whom a non-bailable arrest warrant had earlier been issued by the designated magistrate.

The prosecution lawyer stated that Saidul was planning to board a flight to Sharjah.

Child died after surgery

Saidul is alleged to have conducted a phimosis surgery on a child in September at Nababhat area in Purba Bardhaman district, following which the child died owing to reported complications from the operation.

The police initiated an investigation on a complaint by the child's family, but Saidul fled on learning of the FIR against him.

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Three others already arrested

Three other persons, including two co-owners of the nursing home where the operation was allegedly conducted, have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Saidul allegedly kept in touch with his wife, and the police came to know of his movements by keeping a tab on the phone calls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)