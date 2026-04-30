West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: Today's Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP With 192 Seats

Exit poll projections for the West Bengal Assembly elections continued to present a divided picture, with Today's Chanakya forecasting a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The projections were released on Friday, a day after the second phase of polling concluded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the agency, the BJP is likely to secure around 192 seats, with a margin of error of 11 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In contrast, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is projected to win about 100 seats, while other parties may manage just two seats.

Most exit poll agencies have indicated a stronger footing for the BJP in the state, although at least two surveys have predicted a clear majority for the TMC.

Reacting sharply to the projections, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee rejected the exit polls and expressed confidence in her party’s victory. In a video message, Banerjee thanked voters for their participation despite adverse conditions and alleged that the exit polls were “paid and forced.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She claimed that the TMC would cross 226 seats and accused the BJP of attempting to influence the election through money, power, and central agencies. Banerjee also raised concerns over possible tampering of EVMs and urged party candidates to remain vigilant at counting centres. She called for maintaining peace and asserted that the TMC would return to power.

Polling in West Bengal was conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29, recording high voter turnout. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the final outcome will be declared.