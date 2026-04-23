West Bengal Elections 2026: Why Central Forces Found Themselves In The Crossfire In First Phase Of Polling

Central forces had a tough time today maintaining law and order during the first phase of Assembly polling in West Bengal | ANI

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 23, 2026, witnessed a massive turnout of nearly 79 per cent by mid-afternoon, but the day was overshadowed by reports of friction, physical assaults and a heavy burden on security personnel. Despite the deployment of a staggering 2,407 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure a "free and fair" poll, the ground reality across several districts—from the northern hills of Siliguri to the plains of Birbhum—remained volatile.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Laxman Pandey, polling agent of Ratan Das, BJP candidate from the Chanchal Assembly, alleges that he was attacked by TMC workers in Malda.



He says, "Under the Chanchal Assembly constituency, I was heading towards a polling booth when I was attacked by TMC… pic.twitter.com/WNO3iS7Jbg — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

What caused the tension in the first phase?

The tension stemmed from a mix of logistical glitches and intense political rivalry between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and other smaller factions. In Birbhum’s Khoyrasole, the situation turned violent after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned, halting the process for 30 minutes.

This delay agitated voters who began protesting outside the booth. The friction escalated into a direct confrontation when some members of the crowd allegedly pelted stones and attacked police vehicles. Central forces had to intervene to push back the mob, resulting in injuries to several jawans. Reports from the ground showed at least one jawan with visible facial injuries, highlighting the physical risks security personnel faced while managing disgruntled crowds.

Where did the forces face the most resistance?

The "brunt" was not just physical but also administrative, as security personnel were caught in the crossfire of accusations from all major parties. In Murshidabad's Naoda, Central forces were forced to resort to a baton charge to disperse clashing supporters of the TMC and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

The AJUP leader, Humayun Kabir, alleged his convoy was attacked and staged a sit-in, forcing the forces to spend hours cordoning off the area to prevent a total breakdown of order. Meanwhile, in Paschim Medinipur’s Narayangarh, the TMC accused Central forces of unprovoked aggression, claiming jawans entered a local party office in Patli village and assaulted workers who were having a meal.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder, and candidate from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, Humayun Kabir, visits the Babri Masjid construction site. pic.twitter.com/b0HlKVCKnB — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

In Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga, the forces had to act as a buffer between high-profile candidates Sablu Barman and Nisith Pramanik to prevent a physical brawl following a heated war of words.

Who is making the allegations against the forces?

The Election Commission faced a flurry of complaints from both sides. In Siuri, a TMC polling agent claimed that despite having valid identification from the Sub-Divisional Officer, Central forces physically barred him from entering a booth.

On the other hand, BJP candidates like Agnimitra Paul in Asansol and Suvendu Sarkar in Kumarganj reported that their vehicles were attacked by miscreants, criticising the security presence for being unable to prevent these hit-and-run style ambushes. The pattern suggests that while the forces were successful in preventing large-scale booth capturing, they became the primary targets for parties seeking to justify local disturbances or procedural delays.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder, and candidate from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, Humayun Kabir, visits the Babri Masjid construction site. pic.twitter.com/b0HlKVCKnB — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

How the Election Commission responded

According to reports, the Commission has sought detailed reports from district magistrates on the violence in Murshidabad and Birbhum. The EC maintained that the deployment was the highest in the state's history to counter vulnerability assessments made weeks prior. The strategy involved webcasting from all polling stations and using Central forces for confidence-building route marches.

However, the high voter turnout suggests that while the presence of 2,400 companies was enough to keep the booths open, it could not entirely extinguish the localised political heat that left many jawans injured and multiple vehicles damaged.

Which areas and seats participated in this phase?

The first phase of polling was a massive exercise covering 152 constituencies spread across 16 districts of the state.

In North Bengal, all 54 seats went to the polls today, including 9 seats in Cooch Behar, 5 in Alipurduar, 7 in Jalpaiguri, 1 in Kalimpong, 5 in Darjeeling, 9 in Uttar Dinajpur, 6 in Dakshin Dinajpur, and 12 in Malda.

The voting also extended into the southern and western belts, covering 22 seats in Murshidabad, 16 in Purba Medinipur (including the high-profile Nandigram seat), 15 in Paschim Medinipur, 4 in Jhargram, 9 in Purulia, 12 in Bankura, 9 in Paschim Bardhaman and 11 seats in Birbhum.

This wide geographical spread explains the logistical pressure on the Central forces, as they had to manage diverse terrains ranging from the Himalayan foothills to the arid Red Laterite zone.

Why this phase is significant for the rest of the election?

This first phase covered 152 of the 294 seats, effectively setting the tone for the final phase scheduled for April 29. With voting occurring across 16 districts simultaneously, the Central forces were spread thin despite their massive numbers. The difficulties they encountered—ranging from physical injuries in Birbhum to being the subject of formal complaints in Paschim Medinipur—highlights the difficulty of policing an election where the contest is not just for votes, but for control over the narrative of fairness. As the state moves toward the final stage, the pressure on these forces to maintain a neutral yet firm presence is likely to intensify.