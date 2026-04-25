West Bengal Elections 2026: 'I Do Not Fear Narendra Modi'; LoP Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Says Targeted Him 'Round-The-Clock'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | X @ANI & File pic

South 24 Parganas: Escalating his offensive against the Centre, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are targeting him "round the clock".

Adressing an election rally in South 24 Parganas ahead of the second phase of West Bengal, Gandhi said that despite attempts to stifle his voice, he does not " fear" the PM.

"Narendra Modi and the BJP target me round the clock. I face 36 cases; my government house has been snatched away. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled, and I was interrogated for 55 hours straight. But let one thing be clear, I do not fear Narendra Modi," he said.

#WATCH | South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Lok Sabha LoP & Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "... Narendra Modi and BJP target me round the clock. I face 36 cases, my government house has been snatched away. My Lok Sabha membership cancelled, and I was interrogated for 55 hours… pic.twitter.com/CiACynXYdU — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

Earlier, Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of India's relations with the USA, alleging that the PM is being "controlled" by US President Donald Trump at an election rally in Hooghly

"Narendra Modi made a trade deal with America, in which he sold off India's agriculture sector, small and medium industry, and energy security. Along with that, he handed over all our data to America as well. No Prime Minister of the country can do such a thing without pressure," he said.

Additionally, the Congress leader criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Mamata Banerjee over the governance of West Bengal, declaring that the CM here had destroyed industry in the state.

"Narendra Modi has wiped out small traders and MSMEs in the country by implementing demonetization and a flawed GST. Narendra Modi works only for a handful of billionaires, which benefits Modi, BJP, and its organisations. Similarly, Mamata ji has destroyed the industry in West Bengal. Today, unemployment is rampant everywhere here, and in Bengal, jobs go only to those who are relatives of the TMC. Mamata ji is doing nothing for the people; she is working only for TMC's people," Gandhi said.

"Narendra Modi is corrupt, but TMC is no less involved in corruption. Sharda Chit Fund Scam: Rs 1,900 crore stolen, Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: Rs 6,600 crore rupees stolen. TMC people engage in coal smuggling, illegal mining, and impose goonda tax. Mamata ji had promised in 2021 from West Bengal that employment would be provided to 5 lakh people. But the truth is that 84 lakh youths here have applied for unemployment allowance," he added.

Gandhi's remarks came following the conclusion of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, which recorded a significantly high voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)