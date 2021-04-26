India

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Voting begins in seventh phase across 34 seats

By FPJ Web Desk

Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, voting in 34 constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal began at 7 am on Monday for the seventh phase of the Assembly elections.

People cast their votes: Visuals from Samsi Primary School in Ratua constituency of Malda district

PM Modi urges people to follow COVID-19 norms while voting

Voting in 34 constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal began at 7 am on Monday for the seventh phase of the Assembly elections.

A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections. The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

Over 81.88 lakh electorates, including 39.87 lakh women and 221 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,376 polling stations. (ANI)

