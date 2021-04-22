West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Voting for sixth phase begins

Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal polls is yet to begin at booth number 134 in Uttar Dinajpur
PM Modi appeals to people to cast their votes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to cast their votes. He tweeted: "The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise."
Polling begins to decide fate of 306 candidates in 6th phase
Polling began on Thursday morning for the sixth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.
As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 43 constituencies in four districts. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase. Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)
