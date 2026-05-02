West Bengal Election Results 2026: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Virtual Meeting With Counting Agents, Says TMC Will Win 200 Plus Seats

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata, May 2: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday held a virtual meeting with counting agents and asked them to reach early at the counting stations and to sit in front.

“We will win 200+ seats. Till the counting is over no one should leave the counting stations. No one should sit at the end of the row so that people can remove you. All those who have given a good fight at the ground will be given a prize. Till party gives signals no one should leave the counting halls,” said TMC sources as mentioned by Mamata during the meeting.

TMC questions exit polls

The TMC sources also stated that Mamata during the meeting had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ‘manipulated’ the exit polls to affect the stock market.

“They have done it earlier. Several times the exit polls said in their favour. It happened in the 2021 elections,” further mentioned the sources.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was also at the virtual meet, asked the counting agents not to get worried about the conduct of the central forces.

“BJP uses central force to intimidate voters. They have visited several districts and have assaulted the women,” mentioned sources quoting Banerjee.

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