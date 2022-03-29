West Bengal: Election Commission to take action against TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty, says BJP's Sukanta Majumdar

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Tuesday meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding action against Trinamool Congress MLA Narendranath Chakraborty for reportedly issuing open threats to saffron party voters and supporters ahead of Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls.

In the viral video, the TMC MLA from Pandaveshwar is purportedly seen openly threatening the BJP supporters. During a meeting with the party workers in Pandeshwar’s Haripur, Chakraborty is asking the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters. In the video, he is seen instructing the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters so that they do not go to the polling booths.

Meanwhile, after meeting the ECI, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said CEC assured action against the TMC MLA.

"TMC's Narendra Nath Chakraborty (in a viral video) openly said that he will not take responsibility for anyone's life if people go to vote for LS bypolls in Asansol & that he'll assume that such people voted for BJP. CEC assured us action against him," news agency ANI quoted Majumdar as saying.

"This is a direct threat to voters from Pandaveshwar by their MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty. We met the Chief Election Commissioner in the matter which has assured us to take action against him," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day sharing the video, West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "TMC's Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni tweeted, "Naren Chakraborty, MLA of Mamata Banerjee's TMC from Pandaveswar, is openly issuing threats to the voters of Asansol in a press conference saying that it will make difficult to stay in Bengal if they vote for BJP."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:30 PM IST