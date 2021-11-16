West Bengal: Election Commission not to float notice of civic polls, says 'matter is subjudice'

Kolkata: The State Election Commission claimed that they won’t float notice on civic polls as the matter is subjudice.

Notably, the civic polls of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) scheduled on December 19 are uncertain as a case has been filed over public interest in Calcutta High Court.

According to West Bengal election commission sources, till the hearing is done in the court, they won’t float and notice regarding the civic polls.

It can be recalled that according to High Court sources, a person Moushumi Roy had filed the case and the hearing is due on November 17.

“Polls in almost 114 municipalities are due for over two years and the ruling Trinamool Congress had given their own people the posts in the board of administration. All the polls should take place together and not in fraction,” the sources said quoting Moushumi.

It is pertinent to mention that West Bengal BJP had also moved the court demanding polls in all the municipal bodies where the elections are pending for over two years.

According to West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar just to gain ‘political mileage’ the ruling Trinamool Congress had planned to hold Kolkata and Howrah civic polls separately than the other civic bodies.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress had also demanded ‘complete investigation’ on BJP cadres who demanded money in return to give tickets to contest the civic polls.

TMC a couple of days back had leaked an audio clip where one Pritam Sarkar was heard asking for one lakh rupees for giving tickets to the BJP candidate and the mention of West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was also heard in the conversation.

BJP however had dismissed the charge.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:21 PM IST