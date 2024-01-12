West Bengal: ED Raids Minister Sujit Bose & Others' Residences; TMC Min Terms Them BJP's 'Political Vendetta' Ahead Of LS Polls | Representational Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at different locations including house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Sujit Bose, TMC MLA Tapas Ray and the house of former North Dumdum Municipality chairman Subodh Chakravorty in connection to irregularities in civic body recruitment.

Taking queue from the attack on ED officials, the CRPF jawans took extra protection and carried baton, wore helmet and also carried tear gas shells along with guns while conducting the raid since morning.

#WATCH | ED raid underway at the premises of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose in Kolkata. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qQNCYuSIV5 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Details of the raids

After reaching Laketown in North 24 parganas to conduct raid at Sujit Bose's houses at almost 6:30 am on Friday morning, the central forces were seen clearing the common people and conducted route march for area domination just as they do during the election.

Bose's ancestral house along with the house he stays in and his office were raided by the central agency. Till the time of reporting the central sleuths were still inside the house of the Fire and Emergency service minister for over 12 hours.

Bose's son Samudra Bose who accompanied the ED officers in his father's office said that they are cooperating with the probe. "Let the law take its own course and we are cooperating with the probe," said Samudra.

Tapas Rau and Subodh Chakravorty speaks about the raids at their homes

TMC MLA Tapas Rau whose house in central Kolkata was also raided for 12 hours said that he has never been part of any corruption. "I don't know whose house has been raided as I was busy the entire day with ED officers in my own house. I have never been a part of any corruption. Just because I am a politician my family members were also harassed due go that. They have taken some papers and one of my mobile," said Ray.

Former Municipal chairman of North Dum Dum Municipality Subodh Chakravorty's house was also raided for nearly 12 hours. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari hinted towards arrest of alleged corrupt leader of TMC.

#WATCH | West Bengal: On ED raids at the premises of TMC leaders Tapas Roy and Sujit Bose, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh says, "This action of ED is politically motivated and scripted by BJP. In Bengal, they (BJP) will lose...West Bengal BJP is sending lists to Delhi and accordingly,… pic.twitter.com/4IJDVlfQTt — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

"Today is Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and on this auspicious day the ED officials are conducting raids. Time for them to pack their bags and they should also keep some winter garments with them," mentioned Adhikari.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On ED raids underway at the premises of TMC leaders Tapas Roy and Sujit Bose, West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "There will be raids in a thief's home... The youth and the people of Bengal want them to go behind the… pic.twitter.com/ecCnVsblUW — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

'Political vendetta of BJP in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections'

TMC minister Shashi Panja however termed the raids as 'political vendetta of BJP in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections'.

In BJP's hoax paradise:

Spike in joblessness > Spike in economic growth



This is how PM @narendramodi has failed the youth tremendously! pic.twitter.com/lrqeWRkCum — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 12, 2024

According to the central agency sources, the plan for raids were done on the day when ED incharge director Rahul Navin came to Kolkata and held closed door meetings at ED headquarters in Kolkata.