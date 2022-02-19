West Bengal: ED arrests cattle scam kingpin Enamul Haque

Kolkata: After CBI, now the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested cattle smuggle scam kingpin Enamul Haque from the national capital.

According to ED sources, since 2018 Haque had smuggled several thousand cattle to the neighboring Bangladesh.

“CBI had arrested Haque earlier but was later released on bail. Now ED arrested him from New Delhi over the cattle smuggling scam,” said the ED sources.

In November 2020, Haque was arrested by the CBI. He was accused of bribing BSF officials to keep his illegal cattle smuggling business running through the India-Bangladesh border.

It can be recalled that the CBI had quizzed TMC MP Dev (Deepak Adhikari) over the cattle scam and had also summoned Tollywood producer Pintu Mandal and TMC district president Anubrata Mandal.

After being quizzed for over five hours he said that he doesn’t know Haque.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, however, claimed that Mandal and Haque are close friends and had also had several businesses together.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:04 PM IST