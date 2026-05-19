West Bengal: ED Arrests Biswajit Poddar Alias ‘Sona Pappu’ In Land Grabbing And Extortion Case In Kolkata

ED officials arrested Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu after hours of questioning in a land grabbing and extortion probe in Kolkata | File Photo

Kolkata, May 18: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Biswajit Poddar alias “Sona Pappu” in connection with a land grabbing and extortion case after nearly nine hours of questioning.

Accused appeared before ED after three months

After remaining untraceable for three months, Sona Pappu finally appeared before the ED on Monday and claimed that he was “innocent”.

“I was never involved with bombing or extortion. My father was into the jewellery business and I have the same business. I was never involved with any real estate project. I am being unnecessarily accused,” said Pappu while entering the ED office in Kolkata.

Pappu also claimed that he had never spoken with Santanu Sinha Biswas, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a real estate scam.

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ED continues probe into alleged real estate scam

Notably, on Sunday, the ED had made former South Dumdum Municipality chairman Pachu Roy confront former minister Sujit Bose as part of the ongoing investigation.

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