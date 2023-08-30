West Bengal: Robbers Fire Shots In Filmy Style After Looting Jewellery Shops In Nadia; Watch Viral Video

Kolkata: In what looked like a scene straight out of a gangster film, armed dacoits looted two jewellery shops in West Bengal's Nadia and Purulia districts on Tuesday (August 29) and also fired shots out in the open on the streets without any fear of police or law.

In Ranaghat in Nadia district on Tuesday evening, four dacoits were caught by police after a gun battle between the miscreants and the policemen, said the police. The fact that the miscreants dared to indulge in a gunfight with the police showed the state of fearlessness among lawbreakers and elements willing to take law into their hands.

The incident took place as armed miscreants looted a jewellery shop. After looting and while they were escaping, the miscreants fired a few rounds out in the open on the streets. The firing also injured a policeman, said a senior officer.

"Four have been arrested and a major part of the looted jewellery has been recovered from them. The other members managed to escape and we are looking for them. Hopefully, we will arrest them soon," the officer was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Second incident of dacoity

Another incident of dacoity took place at Namopara in Purulia district. Eight armed miscreants and robbers forced their way into a jewellery shop and looted jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 7 crore, said police. A massive search operation has been launched by police in the case, the officer said.

Watch the shocking video below.