West Bengal: COVID-19 positive patients gradually decreasing in state

Kolkata: The West Bengal health department on Monday has claimed that the positivity in the entire state has gone down.

According to the health department, the total positive people in the last 24 hours came down to 9385 out of which 1874 are in Kolkata.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, addressing the media, claimed that the total number of containment zones in the city has gone down to 33 from 44.

“Even in the safe home, the number of patients admitted is less. We need to monitor the positivity rate for some more days to ascertain the tendency of the chain. After monitoring for a couple of days more we will further take decisions on how to move forward,” said Hakim.

Hakim also claimed that the maximum number of positive patients are in the high-rise buildings.

“We will soon start identifying those who voluntarily didn’t take vaccination and will also vaccinate them. Now we will put more stress on the children between 15-18 years of age,” mentioned the KMC Mayor.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday evening has given some relaxation to the people.

According to the notice floated by the state secretariat Nabanna, gyms can operate with 50% capacity till 9 pm, Jatra shall be allowed with 50% capacity till 9 pm and outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes allowed in the state following COVID appropriate protocols.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the ongoing pandemic, Book and Publisher Guild’s secretary Tridip Chatterjee claimed that the International Kolkata Book Fair will be inaugurated on February 28.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:00 PM IST