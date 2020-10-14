West Bengal: Cops seize 72 kg ganja worth Rs 6 lakh from car on busy Kolkata road

Even as the controversy over narcotics has been raging after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, 72 kg ganja was seized from a car on Sarat Bose road in Kolkata on Tuesday. The ganja which was worth Rs 6 lakhs. The car was stopped on some suspicion that it was being used to ferry drugs to Kolkata and Howrah institutions and medical colleges.

A 43-year-old person Sanjay Kumar Tiwari was arrested while two other fled from the spot. As soon as the Police stopped the car, the three people within the car fled in fear, police chased the three of them and managed to catch one.

The drugs were stacked in four bags which were found at the back of the car. Police are investigating the matter for more details in the case, the persons behind it and also which educational institutions the ganja was being supplied to.